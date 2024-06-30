Birds Eye Hollow Farm and Distillery 8398 Co Road 96
Cocktails
- June Bug$18.00
- Orangina
Gin, Lime Juice, Ice, Orangina (Garnish with Orange peel) Add 2 oz Vodka, ½ ounce lime juice, to highball glass. Fill ¾ of glass with Ice. Fill glass with bottle of Orangina.$12.00
- Mr. Ferris “Social Sipper”
Acerum, Lime juice, Maple syrup, Lime wheel Add 2oz Acerum, 1oz Lime juice, ½ oz Maple Syrup to Shaker Shake until Chilled, Strain into coup glass. Garnish with lime wheel.$16.00
- Maple Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Maple syrup, Angostura bitters, orange twist, Ice Add 2 oz Bourbon, ½ oz maple syrup, 2 dashes bitters to chilled rocks glass. Stir then add large cube. Garnish with Orange twist.$16.00
- Espresso Martini
Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, simple syrup. Add 1 oz Vodka, 1 oz Coffee Liqueur, .5 oz Simply syrup and Fresh espresso into shaker with Ice. Shake until chilled. Pour into glass garnish with 3 beans.$14.00
- Bees' Knees
Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey Syrup. Add 2 oz Gin, Juice of 1 lemon, 1 ounce honey Syrup to shaker, fill with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into coupe glass. Garnish with lemon twist.$14.00
- Moscow Mule
Vodka, Ginger beer, Ice, Lime Fill Copper mug with Ice. Add 2 oz Vodka, ½ ounce lime juice. Fill mug with ginger beer and stir. Garnish with lime wedge.$12.00
- Cosmopolitan
Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice, fresh lime Add ice to shaker. Add 2 ounces Vodka, 1 oz Cointreau, 1 oz Cranberry Juice, 1 oz lime juice. Shake until chilled, strain into coupe glass. Garnish with orange twist.$14.00
- Manhattan
Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura bitters, cherry, or lemon twist Add 2 oz Rye whiskey, 1 oz Sweet Vermouth, 2 dashes bitters to mixing glass. Mix until chilled, strain into a cup glass. Garnish with cherry or lemon twist.$16.00
- Flights$16.00
- Respect your Elders$14.00
- Martini
Gin, Dry vermouth, orange bitters, lemon twist Add 2 ½ oz gin, ½ oz drey vermouth, dash of bitters to mixing glass. Stir until chilled, Strain into Martini glass. Garnish with lemon twist.$16.00
- French 75$16.00
- Layman's Drink$7.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Americano
1 1/2 ounces Campari, 1 1/2 ounces sweet vermouth. Fill a highball glass with ice, then add the Campari and sweet vermouth. Top with the soda water and stir gently to combine. Garnish with an orange twist.$12.00
- Speranza
1/2 oz vodka, 3/4 oz Campari, 3/4 oz sweet vermouth. Add ingreidents to low ball glass with ice Stir gently Garnish with orange wheel$12.00
- Sbagliato
1 oz Campari, 1 oz Sweet vermouth, 1 ounce sparkling wine, orange twist Fill rocks glass with ice Add Campari, Sweet vermouth and stir Top with Sparkling wine Garnish with orange twist$12.00
- Negroni
1 oz Gin, 1 oz Campari, 1 oz sweet vermouth, orange circle Add gin, Campari, vermouth with ice to mixing glass Stir until chilled, Strain into rocks glass over large cube Garnish with orange$16.00
- Penicillin
Whiskey, Lemon (juice), honey syrup. (Garnish with candy ginger) Add 2 oz whiskey, juice of 1 lemon and 1 ounce syrup to shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into rocks glass over ice ball. Top with ½ ounce single malt. Garnish with candy ginger.$14.00
